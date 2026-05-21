Finance   ·   Acquisition

Arbor Realty Trust Lends $125M on Chicago Apartments Acquisition

By May 21, 2026 11:51 am
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Ivan Kaufman of Arbor Realty Trust and the Pavilion Apartments in Chicago.
Ivan Kaufman of Arbor Realty Trust and the Pavilion Apartments in Chicago. PHOTOS: Courtesy Arbor Realty Trust; Courtesy Eastern Union

R.I.G. Capital has sealed $125.3 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a 1,115-unit multifamily complex near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Arbor Realty Trust supplied the loan for the developer’s $167 million acquisition of Pavilion Apartments in Chicago’s O’Hare neighborhood from Brookfield Asset Management, according to Eastern Union, which negotiated the debt.

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Crain’s Chicago Business first reported the sale of the 15-story, five-building property at 5441 North East River Road, which marked the biggest Chicago apartment building sale of 2026.

Located on an 18.1-acre parcel in northwest Chicago 4 miles east of O’Hare International Airport, the 1972-built complex is 96 percent occupied, according to Eastern Union. The property, which has 1,367 parking spaces, features community amenities that include a swimming pool, a spa, a sauna, a fitness center and a barbecue area. 

Michael Muller, senior managing director at Eastern Union, said R.I.G was able to obtain “competitive terms” with the loan “despite a volatile environment,” with the transaction representing a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Arbor Realty Trust and R.I.G. Capital did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Michael Muller, Arbor Realty Trust, Eastern Union, R.I.G Capital
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