Lease Deals of the Week: Classic Car Club Parks at 60K SF on 11th Avenue
The top five leases in New York City from June 24 to June 28
By The Editors July 1, 2024 6:00 amreprints
Last week, Classic Car Club got the checkered flag for the largest deal after it took 60,000 square feet at the former Toyota dealership at 645 11th Avenue. Meanwhile, Maimonides Medical Center took 54,000 square feet in Borough Park, Brooklyn, while HSBC expanded its office in The Spiral by 35,400 square feet.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Classic Car Club
|60,000
|645 11th Avenue
|Relocation
|Bram Auto Group
|Landlord: Ripco Real Estate. Tenant: Avison Young's Peter Gross
|Office
|Maimonides Medical Center
|54,000
|5402 Fort Hamilton Parkway
|Relocation
|Royal Builders Development
|Landlord and Tenant: Locations Commercial Real Estate's Nick Zweig
|Office and retail
|HSBC
|35,400
|66 Hudson Boulevard
|Expansion
|Tishman Speyer
|Landlord: Tishman Speyer's Greg Conen and Samuel Brodsky. Tenant: JLL's Peter Riguardi, Matthew Astrachan, Mitchell Konsker and William McGarry
|Office
|Department of Finance
|31,900
|850 Third Avenue
|Relocation
|Salmar Properties and Madison Capital
|N/A
|Industrial
|Amika and Eva NYC
|19,000
|25 Kent Avenue
|Relocation
|Rubenstein Partners
|Landlord: JLL's Sam Seiler. Tenant: JLL's Michael Berman and Whitten Morris
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from June 17 to June 21. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
25 Kent Avenue), 5402 Fort Hamilton Parkway, 645 11th Avenue, 66 Hudson Boulevard, 850 Third Avenue, Deals of the Week, The Spiral, Avison Young, Bram Auto Group, Classic Car Club, HSBC, Locations Commercial Real Estate, Madison Capital, Maimonides Medical Center, Ripco Real Estaet, Royal Builders Development, Rubenstein Partners, Salmar Properties, Tishman Speyer