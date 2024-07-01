Last week, Classic Car Club got the checkered flag for the largest deal after it took 60,000 square feet at the former Toyota dealership at 645 11th Avenue. Meanwhile, Maimonides Medical Center took 54,000 square feet in Borough Park, Brooklyn, while HSBC expanded its office in The Spiral by 35,400 square feet.

Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from June 17 to June 21. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.