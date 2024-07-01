Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Classic Car Club Parks at 60K SF on 11th Avenue

The top five leases in New York City from June 24 to June 28

By July 1, 2024 6:00 am
Photo: Getty Images

Last week, Classic Car Club got the checkered flag for the largest deal after it took 60,000 square feet at the former Toyota dealership at 645 11th Avenue. Meanwhile, Maimonides Medical Center took 54,000 square feet in Borough Park, Brooklyn, while HSBC expanded its office in The Spiral by 35,400 square feet.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Classic Car Club 60,000 645 11th Avenue Relocation Bram Auto Group Landlord: Ripco Real Estate. Tenant: Avison Young's Peter Gross Office
Maimonides Medical Center 54,000 5402 Fort Hamilton Parkway Relocation Royal Builders Development Landlord and Tenant: Locations Commercial Real Estate's Nick Zweig Office and retail
HSBC 35,400 66 Hudson Boulevard Expansion Tishman Speyer Landlord: Tishman Speyer's Greg Conen and Samuel Brodsky. Tenant: JLL's Peter Riguardi, Matthew Astrachan, Mitchell Konsker and William McGarry   Office
Department of Finance 31,900 850 Third Avenue Relocation Salmar Properties and Madison Capital N/A Industrial
Amika and Eva NYC 19,000 25 Kent Avenue Relocation Rubenstein Partners Landlord: JLL's Sam Seiler. Tenant: JLL's Michael Berman and Whitten Morris Office

