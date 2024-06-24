HSBC Expands by 35K SF at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral

Tishman Speyer is making deals at The Spiral.

In the biggest recent one, HSBC signed a deal to expand its offices in the building at 66 Hudson Boulevard by 35,400 square feet, according to the landlord. The U.K.-based bank will now occupy over 300,000 square feet after agreeing to a 20-year lease for 265,000 square feet of the 65-story tower in May 2022.

The landlord declined to disclose the asking rent, but it ranges in the building between $125 and $225 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The New York Post first reported the deal.

“As one of the world’s leading international banks, it’s important that our U.S. headquarters reflects our commitment to our clients and our people,” HSBC’s U.S. chief operating officer, Michael Privitera, said in a statement. “Following our move to The Spiral earlier this year, employee feedback and engagement have been off the charts.”

Greg Conen and Samuel Brodsky represented the landlord in-house while Peter Riguardi, Matthew Astrachan, Mitchell Konsker and Wiliam McGarry of JLL (JLL) negotiated on behalf of HSBC. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to HSBC, tech firm XR Extreme Reach signed a relocation deal for 13,400 square feet on a portion of the 21st floor, according to the landlord. XR already relocated to The Spiral from its previous offices at 1633 Broadway earlier in 2024. Joseph Messina and Seth Hecht of JLL represented XR Extreme Reach and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lastly, real estate venture capital firm Fifth Wall moved from 1 Little West 12th Street in February to a 6,700-square-foot space on a portion of the 53rd floor of the Hudson Yards tower, according to the landlord. Ryan Alexander, Ross Zimbalist, Jared Isaacson and Jeffrey Frenkel of CBRE (CBRE) represented the tenant.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.