Hair Care Brands Amika and Eva NYC Sign 19K-SF Lease at 25 Kent

It’s wash, rinse and repeat for Rubenstein Partners’ leasing efforts in Brooklyn.

Hair care brands Amika and Eva NYC, both owned by the Bansk Group, are moving their New York City offices to 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg after signing a 10-year, 19,000-square-foot lease, according to the landlord.

Asking rent for the office portion of the building is between $75 and $85 per square foot, according to Rubenstein Partners. Rubenstein developed the 511,000-square-foot, office-retail-industrial property with Heritage Equity Partners — which is no longer part of the venture — and completed it in 2020.

Amika and Eva NYC are currently at 300 Meserole Street in Bushwick.

“They were captivated by the building’s innovative design, its sweeping vistas of Manhattan’s skyline and the East River, all blended perfectly with an undeniably Brooklyn feel. These elements immaculately matched their vision and image for the company’s future,” JLL (JLL)’s Michael Berman and Whitten Morris, who represented the tenant, said in a joint statement.”

Sam Seiler of JLL represented the landlord but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amika and Eva’s deals come a month after Room 11 Hospitality signed a 23,000-square-foot lease at 25 Kent Avenue for its event and catering venture known as La Sirena Events.

Toronto-based bathhouse brand Othership signed a 6,168-square-foot lease at 25 Kent in August 2023, and streetwear brand Kith signed for 7,120 square feet in March 2023, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.