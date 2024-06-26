Private Classic Car Club Moving to New, 60K-SF Hell’s Kitchen Digs

A private club that lets members drive classic luxury vehicles will take over a former Toyota dealership at 645 11th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.

Classic Car Club Manhattan signed a 20-year, 60,000-square-foot lease to move its flagship location to Bram Auto Group’s 11th Avenue building, according to tenant broker Avison Young. The club is currently located near Pier 76 at 408 12th Avenue.

Average asking rent for Manhattan office space in the first quarter of 2024 was $77.2 per square foot, according to a report from Savills, while retail asking rent averaged $688 per square foot, another report from CBRE said.

“Given the uniqueness and one-of-a-kind experience the Classic Car Club provides to its members and the multiple use groups it requires as an occupier, our primary objective was to find the right fit not just from a physical standpoint, but with an owner who understood the exceptional opportunity the club brings to their property,” Avison Young’s Peter Gross, who represented the tenant, said in a statement.

The club, which was founded in London in 1995, will offer car storage, coworking and meeting spaces, dining rooms as well as indoor and outdoor lounge space.

Ripco Real Estate’s Gene Spiegelman, who negotiated on behalf of the landlord, said the club “will deliver a truly unique experience to the Manhattan automotive enthusiast.”

Other tenants in the building include an Ineos Grenadier dealership and Hell’s Kitchen Supercars.

