Brightwood Capital Renews 17K-SF Lease at 810 Seventh Avenue

A private credit firm is signing on for another decade in a Midtown building owned by SL Green Realty.

Brightwood Capital Advisors renewed its 17,320-square-foot lease on the 26th floor at 810 Seventh Avenue, which it originally leased in 2014, SL Green announced in its second-quarter earnings report.

SEE ALSO: Golenbock Law Firm Renews 38K SF at 711 Third Avenue

The landlord did not disclose the asking rent in the building, but the average asking rent in Midtown was $92.10 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from Avison Young.

SL Green did not respond to a request for additional comment and the brokers on their side of the deal are unknown. Jared Horowitz of Newmark (NMRK) represented Brightwood in the transaction. Newmark did not respond to a request for comment.

Brightwood first signed its deal for the office in 2014 and moved into the 750,000-square-foot, 41-story building in 2015 after finishing a sublease at 1540 Broadway, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Other tenants in the building include corporate event space provider etc.venues, which signed a 23,000-square-foot deal in September 2022 before it was acquired by Convene in February 2023.

Berkeley Research Group occupies the top two floors of the building and renewed its 34,640-square-foot office for five years in May 2022.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.