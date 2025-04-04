Brooklyn Flea to Remain In Dumbo Archway Plaza Until 2027

Brooklyn Flea has made a name for itself as one of New York City’s most popular flea markets in its humble abode underneath the Manhattan Bridge — and it’s not leaving anytime soon.

The weekend flea market, which has operated in Dumbo since 2016, signed a “long-term concession agreement” last month to keep its roughly 4,000-square-foot spot at Dumbo Archway Plaza until 2027, the New York Business Journal reported.

Under the agreement, the flea market will continue to run on Saturdays and Sundays at the plaza, which is operated and managed by Brooklyn’s Dumbo Improvement District through the New York City Department of Transportation’s Plaza Program, NYBJ reported.

Spokespeople for Brooklyn Flea, Dumbo Improvement District and DOT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brooklyn Flea, which features roughly 20 vintage vendors, has proved to be a major help for Dumbo’s nearby small businesses, as the “flea days are reported to be their best shopping days,” Alexandria Sica, president of the Dumbo Improvement District, told NYBJ.

The flea market attracts between 3,000 and 5,000 people per day, with vendors including jeweler Thea Grant, home decorator StephanieVCreations and vintage clothing company Mad Good Vintage, according to NYBJ.

Brooklyn Flea also operates the Chelsea Flea market and features full-service bars, as well as food vendors and kiosks, its website shows.

“By providing a platform for independent artisans, vintage curators and emerging entrepreneurs, we’re proud to support small businesses and contribute to the cultural and economic heartbeat of Brooklyn,” Brooklyn Flea CEO Gaston Becherano told NYBJ.

