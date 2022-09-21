Events Space Provider etc.venues Nabs Third NYC Location

Corporate event space provider etc.venues has chosen Manhattan’s Theater District for its third New York City location.

The London-based company signed a 10-year deal for 23,000 square feet on part of the 22nd floor and the entire 23rd floor of SL Green Realty’s 810 Seventh Avenue, according to the tenant. Etc.venues declined to disclose the asking rent.

Its newest space will hold seven meeting rooms when it opens in December and will bring etc.venues’ total New York City footprint to 98,000 square feet across three locations. Other locations are a 30,000-square-foot outpost at Boston Properties’ 601 Lexington Avenue and a 45,000-square-foot space at Stawski Partners’ 360 Madison Avenue.

Etc.venues’ latest deal is far from its last as it plans to continue to boost its U.S. presence in the next three to five years to about 15 outposts, with most in New York City, said Garrett Ronan, the firm’s U.S. chief operations officer.

“Our ultimate goal is to grow our U.S. business, and a big part of that is growing our footprint,” Ronan said. “Our expansion plan includes looking at different types of product, [and] this really fits in well with our portfolio.”

Etc.venues will join law firm Ballon Stoll Bader & Nadler, consultants Berkeley Research Group and wealth manager TAG Associates at the 41-story building between West 52nd and West 53rd streets.

CBRE’s Taylor Scheinman and Gary Davies handled the deal for etc.venues alongside The Halberg Firm’s Brian Halberg. A representative for CBRE declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear who brokered the lease for the landlord. A spokesperson for SL Green did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.