Celebrity Hot Spot Nello to Move From UES to Midtown

Italian restaurant Nello, a popular hangout for A-list celebrities, is coming back with a new location in Manhattan.

Nello closed its 696 Madison Avenue location last year after the restaurant’s owner, Thomas Makkos, was hit with an eviction notice after failing to pay roughly $5 million in rent.

But now, the famed eatery is coming back to life with a new 3,800-square-foot spot at SL Green (SLG) Realty’s 1350 Avenue of the Americas, according to broker Meridian Retail Leasing. The restaurant will have an address of 62 West 55th Street.

“SL Green is proud to welcome Nello to 1350 Avenue of the Americas,” a spokesperson for SL Green said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “It’s exciting to see this thrilling brand join other popular restaurants nearby in this popular Plaza District location.”

Meridian’s James Famularo brokered the deal for the tenant, while Jacob Mayer, also from Meridian, represented the landlord. The New York Post first reported the news.

The lease is for 15 years, according to Meridian, while the asking rent was in the range of $250 to $300 per square foot, the Post reported.

A spokesperson for Nello could not be reached for comment.

Nello was based at 696 Madison between East 62nd and East 63rd streets since 1992, accompanied on the same block by luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Van Cleef and Hermès.

Regular celebrity diners there included President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Jennifer Lopez, Uma Thurman, Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan and Jennifer Aniston.

Nello will replace Italian restaurant Bice Cucina at its new Midtown spot and open in early summer, Meridian said. It remains to be seen if Nello will continue to attract A-listers in its new building, which also includes Joe & the Juice and Pret A Manger as tenants.

Dishes at the restaurant range from $89 for steak, $59 for salmon and $35 for cacio e pepe, according to its website.

