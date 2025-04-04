Event planning app Partiful and Pilates studio Bodyrok are moving into 397 Bridge Street in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Partiful, which was founded in 2020, has signed a lease for 5,000 square feet on the eighth floor of the nine-story office building owned by real estate investment firm United American Land (UAL), according to the landlord.

The deal represents a relocation for Partiful, which was previously in a Green Desk coworking space at 147 Prince Street, UAL said.

“Partiful loved the bones of their space — lofty ceilings, factory-style windows,” UAL’s Jack A. Laboz, who represented the landlord in-house, told CO. “They also loved the fact that the space provided them with ample room for growth in the future.”

The length of the Partiful lease was not provided.

Meanwhile, Bodyrok, which has several other Pilates studios across Manhattan and Brooklyn, signed a 10-year lease for 5,000 square feet on the second floor of the property, the landlord said.

“Bodyrok saw all the new residential development in the area and realized that there was so much potential for them,” Laboz said.

Laboz added that the proximity to other fitness tenants in Downtown Brooklyn, including Life Time, Chelsea Piers Fitness and Solidcore, “helped validate that this is an area they needed to be in.”

Asking rent in both deals was $50 per square foot, according to UAL.

Lee & Associates NYC’s Justin Myers and Dennis Someck brokered the deal for Partiful, while Easy Street Properties’ Amie Claps represented Bodyrok.

Spokespeople for Partiful, Bodyrok, Lee and Easy Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UAL completed a major renovation of the building between Fulton and Willoughby streets in 2018, upgrading a building originally built in 1906 as a factory. Improvements included a new lobby and elevators, as well as “factory-style” windows meant to maximize natural light, Laboz previously told CO.

Other tenants of 397 Bridge include The Recurse Center and mental health service provider finder Alma.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.