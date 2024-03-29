Lease Deals of the Week: AI Firms Take New York

Job listings for artificial intelligence positions have been on the rise, and that’s starting to impact the city’s office market. This week, AI-powered consulting firm Ekimetrics took 24,367 square at 120 Broadway while cloud computing provider CoreWeave grabbed 17,421 square feet nearby at 33 Whitehall Street, part of a growing number of AI companies leasing space in New York.

In the biggest deal of the week, Major Leauge Soccer scored bigger digs and signed on for 126,000 square feet at Penn 2.

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from March 25 to March 29. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.