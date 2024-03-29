Lease Deals of the Week: AI Firms Take New York
The top five leases in New York City from March 25 to March 29
Job listings for artificial intelligence positions have been on the rise, and that’s starting to impact the city’s office market. This week, AI-powered consulting firm Ekimetrics took 24,367 square at 120 Broadway while cloud computing provider CoreWeave grabbed 17,421 square feet nearby at 33 Whitehall Street, part of a growing number of AI companies leasing space in New York.
In the biggest deal of the week, Major Leauge Soccer scored bigger digs and signed on for 126,000 square feet at Penn 2.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Major League Soccer
|126,000
|Penn 2
|Vornado Realty Trust
|Relocation
|Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield. Tenant: JLL's Joe Messina and Dan Posy
|Ekimetrics
|24,367
|155 West 23rd Street
|Relocation
|Silverstein Properties
|Landlord: Silverstein's Harlan Strader and Newmark's Erik Harris. Tenant: Colliers (CIGI)' Eric Ferriello
|Office
|Guitar Center
|19,289
|540 Fulton Street
|Relocation
|Jenel Real Estate
|Landlord: Ripco Real Estate's Hymie Dweck, Abraham Dayan and Ben Weiner. Tenant: The Shopping Center Group's Bruce Shepard
|Retail
|CoreWeave
|17,421
|33 Whitehall Street
|New
|Stawski Partners
|Landlord: CBRE's Jonathan Cope and Edward Goldman. Tenant: JLL's Dan Posy and Ian Lipman
|Office
|1stDibs
|13,671
|300 Park Avenue South
|Relocation
|Rockrose Development
|Landlord: C&W's Remy Liebersoh, Josh Kurlioff, Matthia Li, Drew Braver and Heather Thomas. Tenant: JLL's Greg Wang, Christine Colley and Thomas Swartz
|Office
