Lease Deals of the Week: AI Firms Take New York

The top five leases in New York City from March 25 to March 29

By March 29, 2024 10:00 am
Leases deal sheet
Job listings for artificial intelligence positions have been on the rise, and that’s starting to impact the city’s office market. This week, AI-powered consulting firm Ekimetrics took 24,367 square at 120 Broadway while cloud computing provider CoreWeave grabbed 17,421 square feet nearby at 33 Whitehall Street, part of a growing number of AI companies leasing space in New York.

In the biggest deal of the week, Major Leauge Soccer scored bigger digs and signed on for 126,000 square feet at Penn 2.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Major League Soccer 126,000 Penn 2 Vornado Realty Trust Relocation Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield. Tenant: JLL's Joe Messina and Dan Posy
Ekimetrics 24,367 155 West 23rd Street Relocation Silverstein Properties Landlord: Silverstein's Harlan Strader and Newmark's Erik Harris. TenantColliers (CIGI)' Eric Ferriello Office
Guitar Center 19,289 540 Fulton Street Relocation Jenel Real Estate Landlord: Ripco Real Estate's Hymie Dweck, Abraham Dayan and Ben Weiner. Tenant: The Shopping Center Group's Bruce Shepard   Retail
CoreWeave 17,421 33 Whitehall Street New Stawski Partners Landlord: CBRE's Jonathan Cope and Edward Goldman. Tenant: JLL's Dan Posy and Ian Lipman Office
1stDibs 13,671 300 Park Avenue South Relocation Rockrose Development Landlord: C&W's Remy Liebersoh, Josh Kurlioff, Matthia Li, Drew Braver and Heather Thomas. Tenant: JLL's Greg Wang, Christine Colley and Thomas Swartz Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from March 25 to March 29. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

