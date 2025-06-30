Caffeena Coffee House Takes 4K SF at NoHo’s 738 Broadway

Caffeena Coffee House, a cafe concept inspired by the coffee traditions of Yemen, will open its first store on the East Coast in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood.

The Michigan-based Caffeena, which controls its own roasting and supply chain, has signed a 10-year lease for a 3,850-square-foot flagship store at 738 Broadway, according to landlord broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $30,000 per month.

The coffee house’s lease at the building between East Fourth and East Eighth streets comes with the option to extend for another five years, Meridian said. The building is owned by Baruch Adika.

Caffeena has virtually no online presence yet has a “network of cafes nationwide,” according to Meridian. Its new NoHo location is set to act as a “brand anchor” as it expands across the Northeast, the brokerage said.

“After a competitive marketing process, Caffeena emerged as the ideal tenant; not only for their financial strength, but for their compelling vision for the space,” Meridian’s Jordan Langer, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with James Famularo, said in a statement. “This is a group with operational expertise and serious ambitions for growth.”

Caffeena also toured “numerous spaces throughout the New York University area” before landing on its new “gem,” according to Leviathan Leasing’s Elie Cohen, who represented the tenant along with Yaron Cohen.

Spokespeople for Caffeena and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Caffeena will take over the space from unlicensed cannabis dispensary Roll Up Nation, which was hit with civil penalties last year and vacated the storefront last summer, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It was part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s crackdown last spring, in which local New York City authorities shut down hundreds of unregulated cannabis shops where the owners were found to be overlooking cannabis restrictions, CO reported.

“This space has a colorful past,” Famularo said in a statement. “But its future is what excites us most. With Caffeena moving in, we’re welcoming a tenant that adds vibrancy and quality to one of the city’s most iconic corners.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.