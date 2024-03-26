AI-Powered Consulting Firm Ekimetrics Moving to 120 Broadway

A Parisian data science consulting firm will move its U.S. office from Chelsea to the Financial District.

Ekimetrics signed a 10-year lease for 24,367 square feet on the 29th floor of 120 Broadway, landlord Silverstein Properties announced.

Asking rent was $69 per square foot, according to a spokesperson for Silverstein.

Ekimetrics currently has offices at 155 West 23rd Street. The exact size of its office is unclear, but Ekimetrics General Manager Mirek Zlotkowski said in a statement that the move is part of the company growing its staff in New York.

The 1.9 million-square-foot 120 Broadway, between Pine and Cedar streets, “is the perfect space for our employees to innovate, collaborate and bring new ideas to the table,” Zlotkowski said.

Ekimetrics was founded in 2006 and has lately been riding the AI wave to advance its suite of data analytics tools for businesses. In addition to its New York office and Paris headquarters, the company also has offices in London and Hong Kong, according to its website.

Colliers (CIGI)’ Eric Ferriello arranged the deal for Ekimetrics while Harlan Strader represented Silverstein in-house along with Newmark (NMRK)’s Erik Harris.

Strader said in a statement that Silverstein was “thrilled to have a global innovator like Ekimetrics join the roster” at the landmarked 120 Broadway.

Ferriello declined to comment.

Silverstein completed a $50 million renovation of the 40-story office tower, also known as the Equitable Building, in 2019 and has since signed deals with a number of new tenants, including the New York City Housing Development Corporation and trading firm Tower Research Capital, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.