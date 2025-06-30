Medical equipment manufacturer Cranial Technologies is moving into Monadnock Development’s newly built headquarters building in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

Cranial, a non-surgical provider for the treatment of flat head syndrome in babies, has signed a lease for 4,456 square feet on the sixth floor of Monadnock’s six-story mixed-use building at 300 Huntington Street, according to landlord broker CBRE.

The medical firm has more than 100 clinics nationwide, but its deal at 300 Huntington represents its first office in Brooklyn, CBRE said.

“This commitment by Cranial Technologies speaks to the high-quality office space, highly curated amenities and ideal location of 300 Huntington Street,” CBRE’s Patrick Dugan, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Joseph Cirone and Jesse de la Rama, said in a statement.

“We look forward to continued success with the prebuilt space and full-floor office availabilities as we target companies like Cranial Technologies, who believe in putting their employees first,” Dugan added.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but office asking rent at the building ranges from $50 to $60 per square foot, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Colliers’ Joe Speck and Chad Poff represented the tenant in the deal. Spokespeople for Cranial, Monadnock and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Monadnock’s 136,000-square-foot development west of the Gowanus Canal was completed in January 2024. It features office, industrial and retail space, along with amenities including 5,000 square feet of terraces, a public esplanade and a bike storage room, according to CBRE.

The developer itself currently occupies 40,000 square feet on the second and third floors for its headquarters, along with 15,000 square feet in the backyard for its contractor shop, CO reported.

Other tenants of the building include Gowanus toymaker Hazel Village, music educator School of Rock, training gym Breuckelen Athletic, and bakery Brooklyn Granary & Mill — the latter two of which signed deals at the property in October.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.