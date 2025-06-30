Little Big Hospitality Takes 45K SF at 50 Columbia Heights in Brooklyn

Little Big Hospitality, a company focused on creating unique and memorable experiences for families, has signed a 45,000-square-foot lease at CIM Group’s 50 Columbia Heights building in Brooklyn Heights, the landlord announced.

The company is launching a new family-oriented membership club called The Beginning Clubhouse, which is set to open next summer in the building, also known as the Panorama Office. The Beginning Clubhouse will offer members curated activities and classes for children, child care, food and beverage options, and coworking spaces, along with fitness and wellness amenities.

“Our vision for The Beginning Clubhouse fills the desire for families to enjoy a private club experience,” Michael Schoen, founder and CEO of Little Big Hospitality, said in a statement. “[There are] beautifully designed play areas and enriching programs for children alongside a full-floor lounge for work, fitness and wellness facilities, and incredible F&B options — all under one roof.”

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. However, the average asking rent for retail space in Brooklyn Heights ranges between $80 and $200 per square foot, according to the latest Real Estate Board of New York data.

Marc Schoen from Savitt Partners represented Little Big Hospitality and The Beginning Clubhouse, while Peter Whitenack, Mai Shachi, and Andrew Connolly from Newmark represented CIM Group. Neither firm immediately responded to requests for comment.

“We believe The Beginning Clubhouse is an ideal addition to this Brooklyn neighborhood that is home to many families who will gravitate to the inviting, members-only environment and combination of adult and children’s spaces and programming,” Shaul Kuba, co-founder and principal at CIM Group, said in the statement.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.