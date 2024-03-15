Lease Deals of the Week: Private Equity Firm GTCR Takes 56K SF

Topping the list of the five largest lease deals list week is a private equity firm, GTCR, which decided anything less than 55,600 square feet at L&L Holding Company’s 425 Park Avenue just wasn’t enough. Then, food delivery startup Orbital Kitchens determined that it needed a base in the borough of Queens and signed a lease at 42-45 12th Street.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset GTCR 55,600 425 Park Avenue Expansion L&L Holding Company Unknown Orbital Kitchens 42-45 12th Street New Superior Management Landlord: Igloo’s Adam Joly and Rachel Cohen Tikehau Capital 23,000 9 West 57th Street Relocation Soloviev Group Tenant: Avison Young’s Roshan Shah Landlord: CBRE’s Howard Fiddle, Gregg Rothkin, John Maher, Alex Leopold and Tara Rhodes UpSlide 9,500 10 Grand Central Relocation Marx realty Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Lexie Perticone Tenant: JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Kyle Young, Carlee Palmer, Simon Landmann and Thomas Swartz Cole Schotz 8,000 1325 Avenue of the Americas Expansion Paramount Group Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Justin Halpern, Ed Wartels and Ben Bouganim Landlord: Douglas Neye at Paramount Lift 3,500 424 East 147th Street Relocation United Capital Corp. Landlord: JLR Realty’s Jesse Rubens Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate’s Alexander Smith and Kendall Elliott

Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from March 11 to March 14. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.