Lease Deals of the Week: Private Equity Firm GTCR Takes 56K SF
The top five leases in New York City from March 11 to March 14.
By The Editors March 15, 2024 10:00 amreprints
Topping the list of the five largest lease deals list week is a private equity firm, GTCR, which decided anything less than 55,600 square feet at L&L Holding Company’s 425 Park Avenue just wasn’t enough. Then, food delivery startup Orbital Kitchens determined that it needed a base in the borough of Queens and signed a lease at 42-45 12th Street.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|GTCR
|55,600
|425 Park Avenue
|Expansion
|L&L Holding Company
|Unknown
|Orbital Kitchens
|42-45 12th Street
|New
|Superior Management
|Landlord: Igloo’s Adam Joly and Rachel Cohen
|Tikehau Capital
|23,000
|9 West 57th Street
|Relocation
|Soloviev Group
|Tenant: Avison Young’s Roshan Shah Landlord: CBRE’s Howard Fiddle, Gregg Rothkin, John Maher, Alex Leopold and Tara Rhodes
|UpSlide
|9,500
|10 Grand Central
|Relocation
|Marx realty
|Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Lexie Perticone Tenant: JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Kyle Young, Carlee Palmer, Simon Landmann and Thomas Swartz
|Cole Schotz
|8,000
|1325 Avenue of the Americas
|Expansion
|Paramount Group
|Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Justin Halpern, Ed Wartels and Ben Bouganim Landlord: Douglas Neye at Paramount
|Lift
|3,500
|424 East 147th Street
|Relocation
|United Capital Corp.
|Landlord: JLR Realty’s Jesse Rubens Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate’s Alexander Smith and Kendall Elliott
Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from March 11 to March 14. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
