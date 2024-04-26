30K-SF Crunch Fitness Coming to Hagerstown, Md.

Hagerstown, Md., is about to have more gym rats running around town.

Crunch Hagerstown, a franchise of Crunch Fitness, has signed a 30,973-square-foot lease with Continental Realty in the Centre at Hagerstown, according to the landlord. Other terms of the lease were not immediately disclosed.

The new Crunch location will occupy the former Bed, Bath & Beyond space at the nearly 300,000-square-foot open-air retail complex, bringing occupancy there to 97 percent.

Other tenants at the Burlington-anchored shopping center, located at 17850 Garland Groh Boulevard, include Home Goods, Marshalls, Regency Furniture and Party City.

Continental’s Melissa Sweeney and KLNB Retail’s Matt Copeland and Michael Patz represented the landlord, while KLNB’s Ryan Wilner brokered the deal for Crunch.

“Together with the leasing we completed over the last several years, we continue to fulfill our goal of creating a tenant mix at Centre at Hagerstown that satisfies the daily and weekly needs of local consumers,” Kristina O’Keefe, the vice president of Continental’s commercial division, said in a statement.

The brokers for the lease agreement did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Open-air retail is a distinct area of focus for Baltimore-based Continental. The firm announced last April that it had raised a $240 million retail fund that would go toward investments in such properties.

Retail leasing has also been quite lucrative for the firm lately. AutoZone and My Salon signed for a combined 15,000 square feet of space at Centre at Hagerstown in November, while supermarket chain Grocery Outlet inked a 22,000-square-foot lease at Continental’s Freedom Village in Eldersburg, Md., that same month.

