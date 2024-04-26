Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: WeWorking It Out in Dumbo

The top five leases in New York City from April 22 to April 26

By April 26, 2024 10:00 am
Leases deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

This week, we got more coworking deals filling up the top leases. First up, WeWork (WE) came to an agreement to keep its Dumbo, Brooklyn, location at 77 Sands Street, but shrink its footprint and reduce the rent in the process. While WeWork or its landlords wouldn’t say the exact square footage of the deal, LoopNet says average floor plates in the property are 14,800 and WeWork confirmed it has three floors in the building. Next up, Industrious inked an agreement to take another 13,815 square feet at 860 Broadway.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
WeWork 44,000 77 Sands Street Renewal RFR Holding and Kushner Companies N/A Office
Industrious 13,815 880 Broadway Expansion Gordon Property Group Landlord: JLL's Seth Hecht and Thomas Swartz. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Justin Halpern, Edward Wartels and Benjamin Bouganim Office
HF Food Halls 11,000 230 Park Avenue New RXR N/A Retail
Ahead 10,238 500 Fifth Avenue Expansion Moises Cosio Landlord: C&W's Harry Blair, Lauren Hale and Michelle Mean. Tenant: CBRE's Michael Poch and Harly Stevens Office
Kobalt Music Group 10,000 2 Gansevoort Street New William Kaufman Organization Landlord: Sage Realty's Michael Lenchner. Tenant: Savills' Scott Bogetti and Kirill Azovtsev Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 22 to April 26. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

230 Park Avenue, 77 Sands Street, 880 Broadway, Deals of the Week, Moises Cosio, Gordon Property Group, RXR, Sage, Savills, WeWork, William Kaufman Organization
