Lease Deals of the Week: WeWorking It Out in Dumbo
The top five leases in New York City from April 22 to April 26
By The Editors April 26, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week, we got more coworking deals filling up the top leases. First up, WeWork (WE) came to an agreement to keep its Dumbo, Brooklyn, location at 77 Sands Street, but shrink its footprint and reduce the rent in the process. While WeWork or its landlords wouldn’t say the exact square footage of the deal, LoopNet says average floor plates in the property are 14,800 and WeWork confirmed it has three floors in the building. Next up, Industrious inked an agreement to take another 13,815 square feet at 860 Broadway.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|WeWork
|44,000
|77 Sands Street
|Renewal
|RFR Holding and Kushner Companies
|N/A
|Office
|Industrious
|13,815
|880 Broadway
|Expansion
|Gordon Property Group
|Landlord: JLL's Seth Hecht and Thomas Swartz. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Justin Halpern, Edward Wartels and Benjamin Bouganim
|Office
|HF Food Halls
|11,000
|230 Park Avenue
|New
|RXR
|N/A
|Retail
|Ahead
|10,238
|500 Fifth Avenue
|Expansion
|Moises Cosio
|Landlord: C&W's Harry Blair, Lauren Hale and Michelle Mean. Tenant: CBRE's Michael Poch and Harly Stevens
|Office
|Kobalt Music Group
|10,000
|2 Gansevoort Street
|New
|William Kaufman Organization
|Landlord: Sage Realty's Michael Lenchner. Tenant: Savills' Scott Bogetti and Kirill Azovtsev
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 22 to April 26. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
