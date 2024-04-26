Lease Deals of the Week: WeWorking It Out in Dumbo

This week, we got more coworking deals filling up the top leases. First up, WeWork (WE) came to an agreement to keep its Dumbo, Brooklyn, location at 77 Sands Street, but shrink its footprint and reduce the rent in the process. While WeWork or its landlords wouldn’t say the exact square footage of the deal, LoopNet says average floor plates in the property are 14,800 and WeWork confirmed it has three floors in the building. Next up, Industrious inked an agreement to take another 13,815 square feet at 860 Broadway.

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 22 to April 26. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.