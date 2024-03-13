Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Tech Company UpSlide Leaves Rock Center for 10 Grand Central

By March 13, 2024 4:31 pm
The new entrance to 10 Grand Central on East 44th Street.
10 Grand Central. Photo: Marx Realty

UpSlide, a tech firm that specializes in automation and data management in Microsoft office software, is departing Rockefeller Center for a new space at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central

The company inked a 9,500-square-foot lease for 10 years on the sixth floor of the building at the corner of East 44th Street and Third Avenue, according to landlord Marx Realty and The New York Business Journal. The company will leave its current location on the 15th floor of 1 Rockefeller Plaza later this year. Asking rents at 10 Grand Central range from $68 to $130 a square foot, according to Marx.

Lexie Perticone of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, and JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Kyle Young, Carlee Palmer, Simon Landmann and Thomas Swartz represented landlord Marx Realty. Spokespeople for JLL and C&W didn’t immediately return requests for comment. 

10 Grand Central has attracted a number of new tenants recently, including nonprofit Completed Life Initiative, real estate research firm Green Street Advisors, and home product manufacturer Leaf Home. Built in the 1930s, the 35-story property recently underwent a $45 million renovation, which included a new Art Deco-inspired front entrance, lobby and amenity floor with a lounge and a terrace.

The leasing velocity here stands as a testament to the success of 10 Grand Central’s one-of-a-kind hospitality-infused offering while companies continue to compete for the few remaining available spaces,” Marx Realty CEO Craig Deitelzweig said in a statement.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com

 

1 Rockefeller Plaza, 10 Grand Central, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, UpSlide
