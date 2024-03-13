Bronx Nonprofit Lift Moves to 424 East 147th Street

A nonprofit that helps low-income parents climb out of poverty found a new home in the Bronx — and it comes with a roster of like-minded neighbors.

Lift signed a five-year lease for 3,500 square feet on the fifth floor of 424 East 147th Street in Mott Haven, tenant broker Open Impact Real Estate announced.

Asking rent was $35 per square foot, according to Open Impact and JLR Realty’s Jesse Rubens, who brokered the deal for landlord 147 Corporation.

The nonprofit will move out of its old haunts at 349 East 149th Street, a few blocks away.

It’s unclear if Lift will expand its footprint with the move, but Xiomara Romain, the executive director of Lift’s New York office, said in a statement that the firm wanted its new outpost to be a calming environment for its clients.

“This project was our first experience post-COVID in creating a space that allowed for our parents and staff to provide input into color, flow, lighting and all the aspects important to supporting physical and emotional safety,” Romain said.

The five-story office building between Willis and Brook avenues is a hub for mission-driven organizations. Other tenants include child welfare and social services provider Rising Ground, court-appointed advocate network CASA-NYC, parenting support initiative Room to Grow, incarceration alternative nonprofit CASES, and Step Up For Better Living, which aids in finding affordable housing and food.

Rubens said “there’s a great nonprofit club feeling in the building” that the landlord — a family-owned firm, according to Rubens — is happy to support.

Open Impact’s Alexander Smith and Kendall Elliott arranged the deal for Lift.

In a second, smaller deal, nonprofit organization Chances for Children also signed a 10-year lease for 3,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the building, according to Open Impact.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.