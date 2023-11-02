Architecture Firm Populous Expanding at Starrett-Lehigh

Architecture firm Populous is relocating its offices within the Starrett-Lehigh Building and doubling its footprint in the process, the design outfit told Commercial Observer.

The global design firm — which specializes in large venues like Citi Field, Yankee Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium — is doubling the size of its offices to 10,158 square feet and moving to a different floor in the 19-story building at 601 West 26th Street.

The company previously signed a 10-year lease for 4,800 square feet on the 17th floor and will relocate to a larger space on the 14th floor. It plans to design its new office, which it will move into in the spring of 2024, and make the space able to accommodate more than 60 employees, according to Populous.

“We live in an experience economy, and we deliver memorable experiences to the spectators and patrons that enjoy our venues and destinations,” said Jonathan Mallie, the head of the firm’s New York office, in a statement. “With the demand out there for what we do, it became obvious—it’s time to push forward and expand.”

There were no brokers involved and Populous declined to comment on asking rents.

However, asking rents in the property range from $60 to 79 per square foot, Commercial Observer reported last month when Ralph Lauren renewed its 250,000 square feet in the building.

Populous, which has more than two dozen offices across the U.S. and the world, opened its New York outpost at 475 Madison Avenue in 2016 then relocated to the Starrett-Lehigh in 2019.

“With Populous nearly doubling their space at Starrett Lehigh, we continue to see more companies gain confidence in making long-term real estate decisions, and are seeing significant leasing momentum at the building as our deal pipeline continues to grow,” said William Elder, an executive vice president and managing director at RXR. “Several factors play into that velocity, including highly amenitized, stable, and well-capitalized assets that offer efficient solutions to users with complex and evolving needs.”

The sprawling, landmarked office property between 10th and 11th avenues south of Hudson Yards is home to a long list of fashion, arts and media tenants, including architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro, luxury reseller Fashionphile, and clothing brands Tommy Hilfinger, Canada Goose and Under Armour.

