Goose Property Management Buys Brooklyn Development Site for $22M

Jacob Katz’s Goose Property Management has purchased a development site in Gowanus, Brooklyn, for $22 million.

The property management company bought the entire 110,000-square-foot lot at 172 Third Avenue from Elo Group, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Venture Capital Properties’ Hirschy Zaks, who brokered the deal, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Goose did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Elo Group could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear what Katz’s plans are for the Third Avenue lot, set between Douglass and Butler streets two blocks east of Gowanus Canal’s northern tip. Goose also acquired a former industrial manufacturing property in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, for $40 million in April with plans to transform the land into a 200-unit multifamily complex, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

That property at 268 Bergen Street is expected to bring affordable, “high-quality housing,” CO reported.

Before that, Goose bought a development site in Downtown Brooklyn for $25 million in August 2022 with plans to demolish two mixed-use buildings at 358-376 Livingston Street and 60 Flatbush Avenue, CO reported. Just this week, Developing NY State, an entity tied to Goose, filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to build a 22-story, 77-unit residential building at 362 Livingston Street, Crain’s New York Business reported.

The Downtown Brooklyn project would be the third of similar developments planned for that 14,000-square-foot corner of Flatbush Avenue. The others are a 22-story, 144-unit tower at 370 Livingston Street and a 15-story, 75-unit property at 372 Livingston Street, according to Crain’s.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.