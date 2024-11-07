Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Boggi Milano to Open First U.S. Store in SoHo

The Italian menswear brand will say ‘Ciao!’ to Mercer Street starting in February.

By November 7, 2024 1:25 pm
Evan Clements and Joe Mastromonaco of Atlantic Retail NYC, and the new Boggi Milano store at 115 Mercer Street.
Evan Clements and Joe Mastromonaco of Atlantic Retail NYC, and the new Boggi Milano store at 115 Mercer Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Atlantic Retail NYC

Residents in SoHo will soon be saying “benvenuto” to Boggi Milano, as the Italian luxury menswear brand is set to open its first U.S. location at 115 Mercer Street in Manhattan. 

The fashion icon is taking over 1,900 square feet of retail space for five years, according to Atlantic Retail, which repped the Italian company in the lease negotiations. Brokers Joe Mastromonaco and Evan Clements handled the deal for Boggi Milano. 

“We’re thrilled to help Boggi launch their expansion into the U.S. with a store in interior SoHo, one of the hottest and most competitive retail markets in the country,” Clements said in a release announcing the new store. 

The shop is set to open in February, according to Atlantic Retail.

The building’s landlord, Rialto Capital, was represented by Newmark (NMRK) brokers Ross Berkowitz and Andrew Taub, according to Atlantic Retail. Newmark declined to comment on the lease. 

The space at 115 Mercer Street — a seven-story building built in 1900, according to CompStak — was once home to Paris apparel retailer The Kooples.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com 

