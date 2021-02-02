Diller Scofidio + Renfro Re-ups, Reconfigures Starrett-Lehigh Space

Hudson Yards architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro has renewed its office lease nearby in the Starrett-Lehigh Building at 601 West 26th Street in West Chelsea, Commercial Observer has learned.

DS+R renewed its 21,716-square-foot lease across two floors in the building for another 11 and a half years, according to landlord RXR Realty. The firm will hold onto its second-floor workshop space and relocate its offices from the 17th and 18th floors to the 16th floor. Asking rent for that 16th-floor space was in the mid-$70s per square foot.

SEE ALSO: 5 Bryant Park Gets Clean Redesign With Restored 1950s Mural

Amanda Bokman, Calum Waddell, Jessica Berkey and Kristina Kopans of JLL represented the architecture firm in the transaction, while RXR was represented in-house by Daniel Birney and Denise Rodriguez.

“The transaction will enable Diller Scofidio + Renfro to relocate their studio onto one floor, improving operational efficiency, while continuing their commitment to a neighborhood where their artistic, architectural and urban contributions have been critical,” Bokman said in a statement.

Founded by Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio in 1981, the firm has designed a number of iconic New York City projects, including 15 Hudson Yards, Hudson Yards performing arts center The Shed, the expansion and renovation of the Museum of Modern Art and The High Line.

“West Chelsea is our home and brings together so many of our deep passions: culture, art and technology,” said partners Diller, Scofidio, Charles Renfro and Benjamin Gilmartin in a joint statement. “The Starrett-Lehigh Building is at the center of it all with historic architecture and stunning views.”

Other tenants in the 19-story, 2.3-million-square-foot building between Eleventh and Twelfth Avenues include the School of Visual Arts, Scholastic, Convene, the New York office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Ralph Lauren.