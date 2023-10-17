Ralph Lauren Renews 250K SF at Starrett-Lehigh Building

A paragon of the New York fashion world has bagged a deal in West Chelsea.

Ralph Lauren renewed its 250,000-square-foot offices at the Starrett-Lehigh Building at 601 West 26th Street, the New York Post first reported. The 19-story building occupies an entire block between 11th and 12th avenues.

Rents in RXR‘s building range from $60 to $79 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The length of the lease was unclear.

The fashion company relocated its North America business operations to the Starrett-Lehigh Building in 2017 and signed a 10-year lease for an additional 350,000 square feet the following year, bringing its total footprint to 450,000 square feet, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It’s unclear if Ralph Lauren — which has its corporate headquarters at 650 Madison Avenue — is downsizing its Starrett-Lehigh presence with the renewal.

A spokesperson for RXR declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Ralph Lauren did not respond to a request for comment.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Eric Deutsch, Ken Meyerson, Ariel Ball, Elliot Bok and Jared Freede arranged the deal for Ralph Lauren while Denise Rodriguez represented RXR in-house.

CBRE declined to comment.

Other tenants in the Starrett-Lehigh Building include sportswear brand Under Armour, advertising agency McGarryBowen, home goods manufacturer OXO, the design team of Johnson & Johnson, media and merchandising company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and design studio Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

