Engineering Firm O&S Associates Lease 5K SF at 520 Eighth Avenue

Architectural and engineering consulting firm O&S Associates is renewing its New York City office lease in the Garment District.

The company based out of Hackensack, N.J., recommitted to the 4,817 square feet it leases on the 20th floor of 520 Eighth Avenue for an additional 7 years, according to landlord GFP Real Estate, which did not provide the asking rents.

Clint Dewey of Colliers negotiated the deal on behalf of O&S Associates, while Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate represented the landlord in-house. Colliers declined to comment.

GFP Real Estate will renovate the space and its restrooms, and will also install a new HVAC system as part of the renewal.

O&S did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

O&S Associates is an outlier in the building, which is mostly occupied by nonprofits and businesses serving the theater industry.

Other tenants to sign in the 26-story building in the past year include costume designer Eric Winterling, which took 11,152 square feet on the 10th floor in October 2022; Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, which renewed its 32,000-square-foot space on the entire third floor in August; and Ripley-Grier Studios, which renewed its lease for 62,257 square feet for an additional 15 years in May, Commercial Observer previously reported.

