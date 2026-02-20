Investments & Sales

SoCal Apartments Set for Conversion to Affordable After $75M Sale

Developer Towbes Group sold the suburban property about a decade after completing it

By February 20, 2026 4:40 pm
reprints
Joe Grabiec (top), Kevin Green (center), and Greg Harris of Institutional Property Advisors and the Hancock Terrace multifamily building in Santa Maria, Ca.
Joe Grabiec (top), Kevin Green (center), and Greg Harris of Institutional Property Advisors and the Hancock Terrace multifamily building in Santa Maria, Ca. PHOTOS: Courtesy Institutional Property Advisors

Residential activity is picking up pace in Santa Barbara County alongside a recent influx of tech and aerospace investment.

Local developer The Towbes Group has traded Hancock Terrace, a 272-unit multifamily complex in Santa Maria, Calif., for $75 million. Housing nonprofit Step Up Housing, together with Sack Capital Partners and Align Financing Partners, purchased the building and plan to convert it into affordable housing, according to Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) broker Joseph Grabiec

SEE ALSO: Hedge Fund Buys Waterfront Complex in South Florida to Expand Office

IPA’s Grabiec, Kevin Green and Gregory Harris represented the seller in the deal and procured the buyers. Hancock Terrace, completed in 2016, is one of the largest suburban multifamily assets to trade hands in the county in the past 25 years, Green said in a statement. 

Compared to Greater Los Angeles, residential investment and development is usually muted in Santa Barbara County, although activity has begun to change. In mid-January, Canfield Development landed a $174 million construction financing package for the first phase of Blosser Ranch, a master-planned community in Santa Maria expected to feature 1,500 residential units. 

In December 2025, Westview Capital Partners set new county records with its $116 million purchase of Kennedy Wilson’s 460-unit La Vista Apartments in Santa Maria. The deal set a new bar in the county for both sales price and number of units sold. Two years previously, Afton Properties set the previous sales price record with its $113.5 million purchase of the 318-unit Azure, also in Santa Maria. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

Gregory Harris, Joseph Grabiec, Kevin Green, Align Financing Partners, Institutional Property Advisors, Sack Capital Partners, Step Up Housing
Voloridge President Barry Miller and Harbourside Place, Jupiter, Fla.
Mixed-Use · Investments & Sales
Florida

Hedge Fund Buys Waterfront Complex in South Florida to Expand Office

By Julia Echikson
Wildflower's Adam Gordon and 28-10 Whitestone Expressway, Queens.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
New York City

Wildflower Sells Recently Acquired Queens Warehouse for $92M

By Mark Hallum
Matt Englhard, president of Proficiency Capital, and a rendering of a development site in northern Los Angeles County.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
California

Jensen Infrastructure Buys 100-Acre Development Site in SoCal’s High Desert

By Nick Trombola