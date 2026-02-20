Finance   ·   Refinance

Connecticut General Life Insurance Provides $40M Refi for 99 Hudson Street in NYC

The 106-year old building was purchased by Olshan Properties in 1983

By February 20, 2026 2:59 pm
JLL's Steve Klein and 99 Hudson Street.
JLL's Steve Klein and 99 Hudson Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; Propertyshark

Olshan Properties has secured $40 million to refinance 99 Hudson Street, a 17-story office building in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood of Tribeca, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Connecticut General Life Insurance provided the debt, according to city records. JLL Capital Markets Steven Klein arranged the transaction.

Klie said in a statement that Tribeca’s office currently benefits from limited supply, low vacancy, and consistent tenant demand. 

“This financing reflects lender confidence in both the asset’s performance and Olshan Properties’ long-term ownership strategy,” he added. 

Located on the corner of Franklin Street, Hudson Street and Leonard Street, 99 Hudson was built in 1920 and was acquired by Olshan Properties in 1983. The building currently holds a 97 percent occupancy, with tenants that include yogurt brand Chobani, ODA Architecture, and purveyor of goods Daily Harvest

Manhattan leasing activity performed well in 2025, ending the year with 32 million feet of deals, a 7 percent increase from 2024, as the city’s availability rate fell from 17 percent to 14 percent, per JLL. 

Olshan Properties did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

