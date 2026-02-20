Nonprofit Helping People With Autism Renews 13K SF in Garment District

A nonprofit that helps children and adults with autism has renewed its lease in Midtown’s Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Quality Services for the Autistic Community (QSAC) renewed its 13,266-square-foot space at Shulsky Properties’ 253 West 35th Street for a term of 10 years and five months, according to landlord broker Armano Real Estate.

Asking rent was around $35 per square foot.

“QSAC has made a commitment to remain in New York City and provide valuable services to the autistic community,” Joseph Armano of Armano Real Estate, who represented the landlord in the transaction, said in a statement. “This is our second lease extension for the organization, and we are very pleased to have helped achieve its real estate plan and vision.”

It’s unclear who represented QSAC in the deal. The nonprofit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

QSAC, which originally moved into the 16-story building between Seventh and Eighth Avenues in 2012, has three locations in the Bronx, four in Queens, one in New York’s Nassau County, and another in Suffolk County.

Other tenants in the building include nonprofit affordable housing developer NYC Housing Partnership, which signed a lease spanning 9,890 square feet in February 2019, as well as the New York Blood Center and the 34th Street Partnership.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.