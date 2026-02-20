Child care and kindergarten prep provider Beanstalk Academy has signed retail deals at two locations for a total of 24,190 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

Beanstalk inked a new 10-year lease for the entire 13,190-square-foot ground-floor space at 34 West 139th Street, a residential property in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood owned by investor Yechiel “Jay” Newhouse. Asking rent for the Harlem space was $40 per square foot, according to Locations Commercial Real Estate’s Nick Zweig, who brokered the deal for the tenant.

Zweig was the sole broker for the deal. He also represented Beanstalk Academy in its 10-year renewal for 11,000 square feet in the Bronx at 950 Westchester Avenue, a residential property owned by Kelly Westchester LLC. Asking rent for this lease was $36 per square foot.

“We’re proud to have represented Beanstalk Academy in securing two long-term commitments that support their continued growth in New York City,” Zweig told Commercial Observer. “The 13,190-square-foot lease at 34 West 139th Street allows them to establish a strong presence in Harlem in a space that fits their operational needs, while the 10-year renewal at 950 Westchester Avenue reinforces their ongoing investment in the Bronx community. These transactions reflect Beanstalk Academy’s long-term vision and commitment to the families they serve.”

Beanstalk Academy, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, operates an additional 11 locations across Brooklyn and the Bronx. Beanstalk provides child care and early childhood education services.

