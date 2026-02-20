Leases   ·   Retail

Child Care Provider Beanstalk Academy Inks Deals at Two NYC Locations

By February 20, 2026 1:41 pm
reprints
Nick Zweig of Locations Commercial Real Estate and 34 W 139th Street.
Nick Zweig of Locations Commercial Real Estate and 34 W 139th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Locations Commercial Real Estate

Child care and kindergarten prep provider Beanstalk Academy has signed retail deals at two locations for a total of 24,190 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Beanstalk inked a new 10-year lease for the entire 13,190-square-foot ground-floor space at 34 West 139th Street, a residential property in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood owned by investor Yechiel “Jay” Newhouse. Asking rent for the Harlem space was $40 per square foot, according to Locations Commercial Real Estate’s Nick Zweig, who brokered the deal for the tenant.

SEE ALSO: Nonprofit Helping People With Autism Renews 13K SF in Garment District

Zweig was the sole broker for the deal. He also represented Beanstalk Academy in its 10-year renewal for 11,000 square feet in the Bronx at 950 Westchester Avenue, a residential property owned by Kelly Westchester LLC. Asking rent for this lease was $36 per square foot. 

“We’re proud to have represented Beanstalk Academy in securing two long-term commitments that support their continued growth in New York City,” Zweig told Commercial Observer. “The 13,190-square-foot lease at 34 West 139th Street allows them to establish a strong presence in Harlem in a space that fits their operational needs, while the 10-year renewal at 950 Westchester Avenue reinforces their ongoing investment in the Bronx community. These transactions reflect Beanstalk Academy’s long-term vision and commitment to the families they serve.”

Beanstalk Academy, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, operates an additional 11 locations across Brooklyn and the Bronx. Beanstalk provides child care and early childhood education services. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at achiavo@commercialobserver.com

34 West 139th Street, 950 Westchester Avenue, Nick Zweig, Yechiel Newhouse, Beanstalk Academy, Kelly Westchester LLC, Locations Commercial Real Estate
