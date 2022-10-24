Costume Maker Eric Winterling Takes 11K SF at 520 Eighth Avenue

Costume designer Eric Winterling Inc. will relocate to 11,152 square feet on the 10th floor of 520 Eighth Avenue, joining the roster of theater-oriented tenants in the building, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

Known for its work on the sets of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Gilded Age,” “Wicked,” “Tina” and “The Cher Show,” Eric Winterling Inc. signed a 10-year lease to move from its current setup at 20 West 20th Street.

A spokesperson for GFP declined to disclose the asking rent.

“The company chose 520 Eighth Avenue for its proximity to its clients in the Theater District, its suppliers in the Garment District, and the many film studios in Brooklyn and Queens, which are a short subway ride from the building,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement.

Nick Berger and Michael Morris of Newmark represented the tenant. Newmark did not respond to a request for comment.

Prior to Eric Winterling’s move-in, GFP plans to renovate the space, including the restrooms and HVAC system, the landlord said.

The building, built in 1926, includes a host of other entertainment organizations including The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, The Shubert Organization, Ripley-Grier Studios and The Theatre Development Fund.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.