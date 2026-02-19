Law Firm King & Wood Mallesons Leases 8K SF at 600 Fifth Avenue

International law firm King & Wood Mallesons and two other tenants have signed for a total of 24,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 600 Fifth Avenue, according to the landlord.

King & Wood Mallesons, which is headquartered in Beijing, signed a 10-year lease for 8,000 square feet on the 27th floor of the building, which is part of the Rockefeller Center business complex. The law firm will relocate its New York City offices from just down the road at 500 Fifth Avenue, according to Tishman Speyer.

The landlord did not disclose the asking rent for the property, but the average office asking rent in Midtown in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“This lease underscores the continued demand for 600 Fifth Avenue and reflect the strength and diversity of Rockefeller Center’s campus,” EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer and head of Rockefeller Center, said in a statement. “Companies across industries are drawn to an environment that offers more than just office space: Rock Center is a community with world-class amenities, cultural energy, and a campus experience that supports collaboration, creativity and long-term growth.”

Blythe Kinsler, Ben Epstein, Kate Walker and James Einstein handled the deal in-house for Tishman Speyer, while Cole Chartash of Cushman & Wakefield represented King & Wood Mallesons.

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, gaming and hospitality firm Legends Global also signed a 10-year, 8,000-square-foot lease on the 19th floor of the building in a relocation from 61 Broadway, according to the landlord.

Jonathan Franzel and Leo Kone of Newmark negotiated on behalf of Legends Global, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sumitomo Electric, the American arm of Japanese energy and automotive firm Sumitomo Corporation, also signed a 10-year renewal on its 8,000-square-foot lease on the 18th floor of the building, Tishman Speyer said.

Sumitomo was represented in the transaction by James Saunders and Brett Stein of Newmark.

Tishman Speyer’s in-house team also represented the landlord in each of those deals.

Other tenants in the building on the corner of West 48th Street and Fifth Avenue include New Zealand-based infrastructure investment firm Morrison, which signed an 8,000-square-foot lease on the 22nd floor in July 2024.

On the ground floor, outdoor gear retailer Arc’teryx leased not 8,000 square feet, but 12,689 square feet for a store in February 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.