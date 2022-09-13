Andreessen Horowitz’s Stake in Adam Neumann’s Real Estate Confirmed

By September 13, 2022 1:41 pm
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 10: Adam Neumann Founder of WeWork speaks on stage at the WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards at Palace of Fine Arts on May 10, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the WeWork Creator Awards)
Adam Neumann, 2018. Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz investment in Adam Neumann’s real estate firm Flow includes a stake in the ex-WeWork CEO’s real estate portfolio.

The  $350 million investment, the biggest ever for the venerable firm, had raised some eyebrows, given Neumann’s less-than-stellar history in the real estate business, as well as the fact that Flow doesn’t yet exist, and is essentially nothing more than a rental firm with highfalutin branding

But the investment is not a regular venture check. Andreessen Horowitz (also known as a16z) has also acquired a stake in the real estate portfolio Neumann amassed over the last two years, which is reportedly worth roughly $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal confirmed.

Neumann’s portfolio consists of about 4,000 apartments across the Sun Belt, including in prime pandemic-destination cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The real estate is owned by Flow, which both Neumann and a16z now have stakes in.

The move not only offers Andreessen Horowitz a degree of protection should Flow fail, it’s also a clear indication that Neumann can’t pull the same hat trick he did with WeWork: There’s no doubt that Flow is a real estate company, and a pretty standard one. 

The company plans to brand its apartments and offer a community setting with common spaces and social activities — similar to the short-lived WeLive and not too far from most luxury apartments these days, which come with a raft of amenities. 

Flow is expected to launch in 2023, and Marc Andreessen will join its board once it does. 

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.

