Google Buying Manhattan’s St. John’s Terminal Building for $2.1B

Tech giant Google is buying the St. John’s Terminal building in Manhattan’s Hudson Square for $2.1 billion, the company announced on Tuesday morning. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, and will easily be the biggest U.S. office building deal since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Google already leases space at the building at the 1.3 million-square-foot 550 Washington Street, which is undergoing an extensive renovation and is expected to open in mid-2023.

This story is developing.