Leases   ·   Office Leases

Sapien AI Signs 11K-SF Lease at Kaufman’s 48 West 25th Street

By August 3, 2026 7:00 am
reprints
The Kaufman Organization President Steven Kaufman and 48 West 25th Street.
The Kaufman Organization President Steven Kaufman and 48 West 25th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy The Kaufman Organization

A bipedal artificial intelligence firm is evolving into a new Midtown South office, Commercial Observer has learned.

Financial and operations analytics firm Sapien AI signed a lease for approximately 10,500 square feet on the entire fifth floor of the Kaufman Organization’s newly acquired 48 West 25th Street, according to tenant broker Nomad Group.

SEE ALSO: NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission Takes 39K SF at AmTrustRE’s 250 Broadway

The deal represents a relocation for the AI firm from its previous offices a few blocks south at 184 Fifth Avenue. Both offices are within a block of Madison Square Park.

Nomad did not immediately disclose the length of the lease but said that asking rent was in the $80s per square foot range.

“New York’s AI sector continues to expand, and Sapien is exactly the type of forward-thinking company we’re excited to work alongside,” Nomad’s Matthew DeRose, who represented the tenant alongside Calvin Bruwelheide, said in a statement. “The space gives Sapien a full-floor headquarters in the heart of NoMad that matches the energy, creativity and momentum of its growing team.”

The Kaufman Organization’s Grant Greenspan represented the landlord.

Kaufman went into contract to buy the property as well as 24-28 West 25th Street, both located between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas, from Savanna for $125 million in June.

One of the more recent tenants to sign a deal in the building before the sale was MediaCo Holding, parent company of radio stations HOT 97 and WBLS, which took a 16-year lease for 25,000 square feet in 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

48 West 25th Street, Calvin Bruwelheide, Grant Greenspan, Matthew DeRose, Kaufman Organization, Nomad Group, Sapien AI
AmTrust RE President Jonathan Bennett and 250 Broadway.
Office · Leases
New York City

NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission Takes 39K SF at AmTrustRE’s 250 Broadway

By Amanda Schiavo
Steve Gonzalez of TF Cornerstone and 2 Gold Street.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

Mezcali Founders to Open New Fusion Concept in Financial District

By Mark Hallum
Matthew Mandell and 630 Ninth Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Rock Architecture & Engineering Expands to 4K SF at GFP’s 630 Ninth Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo