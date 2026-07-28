Ventas has acquired a 136-unit senior living community in Ventura County, Calif., for $56.54 million, according to records with PropertyShark.

The transaction closed July 15 for more than $415,700 per unit. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, Chicago-based Harrison Street Asset Management, and announced the deal Tuesday, but did not disclose the name of the buyer or the value of the transaction.

The property, Clearwater at Riverpark, was built in 2018 at 750 Clyde River Place in Oxnard. It includes 153,297 square feet on 3.8 acres in Oxnard’s Riverpark master-planned community, adjacent to The Collection at Riverpark, a regional shopping and entertainment complex.

The residences average 809 square feet, and amenities include multiple dining venues, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a theater, and a salon and spa. Clearwater Living operates the community.

The sale reflects continued institutional demand for newer senior housing properties in markets with limited development opportunities, according to JLL. Aaron Rosenzweig and Dan Baker led the brokerage team representing the seller.

“Clearwater at Riverpark exemplifies the institutional-quality independent living assets that continue to attract premier capital in today’s market,” Rosenzweig said in a statement.

Ventas is a real estate investment trust focused on senior housing, and is on the S&P 500. Harrison Street manages approximately $109 billion in real estate, infrastructure and credit strategies.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.