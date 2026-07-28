A joint venture between the Dinerstein Companies and PGIM has secured $81 million to refinance Atlas Peakview, a 330-unit multifamily complex that recently opened outside Denver, Colo., Commercial Observer can first report.

Mesa West Capital provided the debt, structured as a short-term, first-mortgage loan, while Walker & Dunlop’s Tom Melody and Paul House arranged the transaction. Also involved was John Melody, who recently left Walker & Dunlop for Transwestern.

Brian Hirsh, head of Mesa West Capital’s central region, noted in a statement that Atlas Peakview has experienced positive leasing metrics since opening in 2025, as it reached 85 percent occupancy by only the second quarter last year.

“Our financing will provide the sponsor with a fresh runway as it continues to capitalize on robust demand from renters seeking high-quality, amenity-rich housing in a desirable Denver Tech Center location,” said Hirsh.

Located at 7800 East Peakview Avenue in the Denver suburb of Centennial, Atlas Peakview features a mix of apartment units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms. The asset is near Interstate 25 and is only 13 miles southeast of downtown Denver. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, an outdoor cooking area, a sky lounge, a fitness center, a media center, a pet-wash station, and a speakeasy-style bar.

The financing for Atlas Peakview marks yet another short-term mortgage loan for Mesa West, which has originated $800 million in short-term debt in the first six months of 2026.

“Mesa West continues to finance high-quality assets in well-located markets with durable demand drivers and improving operating fundamentals,” said Steve Fried, head of originations at Mesa West.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.