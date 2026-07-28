60 Guilders, Sentry Realty Snap Up 1441 Broadway for $240M

The neon lights continue to shine bright on Broadway for 60 Guilders and Sentry Realty.

The partnership just snapped up 1441 Broadway, a 550,000-square-foot office tower in Midtown Manhattan, for approximately $240 million, Commercial Observer has learned. The estate of LH Charney was the seller.

Newmark’s Adam Spies and Adam Doneger arranged the sale. 60 Guilders CEO Kevin Chisholm led the deal in-house along with Jordana Rosenzweig, vice president of acquisitions at the firm. Sentry Realty’s Alen Mamrout and Joe Mamrout led the deal along with Yossi Althkefati.

The deal marks the third purchase in the vicinity for the buyer group, which bought 1375 Broadway in December 2024 from Savanna — refinancing it with a $213 million loan earlier this year — and bought the 250,000-square-foot building at 1370 Broadway in January 2025 for $76 million.

Newmark’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani and Ricky Braha arranged a roughly 70 percent loan-to-cost floating-rate acquisition loan from Fortress for the 1441 Broadway purchase, sources said.

Situated between West 40th and West 41st streets, close to both Bryant Park and Times Square, the 33-story Art Deco building — also known as 10 Times Square — was erected in 1930. The building’s occupancy sits around 90 percent today with below-market leases, and the buyer group plans to improve the building, its tenancy and its cash flow over time, sources said.

Still, 1441 Broadway has had plenty of leasing momentum of late. In March, Juicy Couture’s distribution company NYC Alliance signed an 11-year, 50,000-square-foot lease at the property, moving its headquarters from 1411 Broadway. Last April, four tenants took space at the building, including clothing rental service Style Theory, which signed a 14,634-square-foot lease; the Pekoe Group, which took the entire 25th floor encompassing 12,982 square feet; Mint Medical, which leased 3,736 square feet on the 24th floor; and factory services firm KDI, which signed a deal for 2,752 square feet on the 23rd floor.

LH Charney was also advised by Arcturus Group‘s Jonathan Mayblum and Fried Frank‘s Jonathan Mechanic.

60 Guilders and Sentry Realty didn’t immediately return requests for comment. Newmark declined to comment.

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com.