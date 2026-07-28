Paul Chung Departs Quinlan Development for SJP Properties

Quinlan Development Group’s Paul Chung has left the firm for a new post leading acquisition strategy for a major management and development firm.

Chung has joined New York and New Jersey-based SJP Properties as head of acquisitions, a title he also held at Quinlan for over a year. At SJP, Chung will build out the company’s Class A office, industrial and residential portfolio between the two states, according to the firm.

Chung started the new position in early July, according to SJP.

“Paul’s experience leading acquisitions and capital market initiatives makes him an excellent addition to our team and our vision for commercial real estate across the region,” Steve Pozycki, founder and CEO of SJP, said in a statement. “His expertise will strengthen our efforts as we continue to pursue new development and opportunities.”

At Quinlan, Chung was responsible for managing $1.2 billion in total capitalization and closing up to $500 million in equity and debt transactions, as well as handling due diligence for acquisitions. Now he will join SJP, which has developed and acquired more than 30 million square feet of real estate and completed $6.5 billion in transactions since it was founded in 1981.

“Few developers combine the vision and execution that make SJP Properties one of the pre-eminent leaders in the industry, and its best-in-class developments reflect that,” Chung said in a statement.

Prior to his tenure at Quinlan, Chung served as partner and director of acquisitions and capital markets for Solomon Builders. He also worked at Wildflower and Resource Real Estate, where he started in 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Quinlan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.