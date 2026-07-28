Leases   ·   Office Leases

Suffolk Construction Inks 19K-SF Lease in West Palm Beach

Toronto-based family office Coco Group owns the four-story office building

By July 28, 2026 2:35 pm
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Suffolk Construction's Tom Thrasher and downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.
Suffolk Construction's Tom Thrasher and downtown West Palm Beach, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Suffolk Construction

Suffolk Construction is moving its office within Downtown West Palm Beach after signing a 19,000-square-foot lease at the Echo boutique building. 

The builder will relocate to the top floor of the four-story building at 205 Datura Street, which sits adjacent to South Narcissus Avenue, the tenant announced. The new office sits about three blocks east of Suffolk’s current digs at 426 Clematis Street.

SEE ALSO: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Takes 5K SF at 1733 Eastchester Road in the Bronx

“The new space reflects the caliber of experience we want to provide our employees, clients and partners while reinforcing our long-term commitment to a community,” Tom Thrasher, South Florida’s general manager at Suffolk, said in a statement.

Toronto-based family office Coco Group purchased Echo for $45.7 million last year. The building includes about 71,000 square feet of office space, 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 257-space parking garage. 

Morning Calm Management repositioned the structure, which was built in 1925, into a mixed-use asset in 2021 before selling to the Coco Group. 

Representatives for the landlord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

205 Datura Street, Echo, Coco Group, Suffolk Construction
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