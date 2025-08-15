Real estate investor John Krasner has bought 40 Thompson Street in Manhattan’s SoHo from Steven Elghanayan’s Epic for $23.1 million, according to property records.

Epic walks away with a modest profit after having purchased the building — with an alternative address of 15 Watts Street — in 2012 from Vornado Realty Trust for $16 million, prior to SoHo becoming a prime destination for office and retail, according to Commercial Observer’s coverage at the time.

Epic did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Krasner and 7G Group, where he is a partner, could not be reached for comment.

A 30,000-square-foot stone masonry building with distinct architecture, 40 Thompson Street has housed various nightclubs and restaurants over the years. The building has frontage on Thompson, West Broadway, Watts and Broome streets.

As 15 Watts Street, space in the building is also leased to real estate firm Crown Properties, advertising agency ​​Barbarian and Maison Close Restaurant. Epic, using that address, also seems to have offices on the building’s fifth floor.

The seven-story building also has official addresses with the city of 40-42 Thompson Street and 507-515 Broome Street.

