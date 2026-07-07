Environmental consulting and compliance firm Roux is relocating within Midtown.

The company signed a lease spanning 5,250 square feet for a term of 10 years and five months at Circle Realty’s 225 West 34th Street, also known as 14 Penn Plaza, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC.

Asking rent in the 22-story Art Deco building was $65 per square foot. Roux is relocating from 252 West 37th Street three blocks away.

“Roux wanted a space that reflected the caliber of its business while making it easier for employees and clients to connect from across the region,” Lee’s Woody King, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Sean Slattery, said in a statement. “The combination of a custom-built installation, a full-service building and unmatched access to Penn Station made 14 Penn Plaza an ideal long-term solution. It’s the type of workplace that supports both the firm’s operational needs today and its continued growth in the years ahead.”

Circle Realty’s Jay Futersak negotiated in-house on behalf of the firm.

“We have 13 engineering firms that have come to 14 Penn Plaza, they appreciate the location being at the epicenter of transportation of the city,” Futersak told Commercial Observer. “It really has become an incredible hub for these engineering firms, and they’re growing. We have engineering firms that are doubling and tripling their sizes over the last six months.”

Other tenants in the building include residential lighting company Chelsea Lighting, which signed a lease for 13,868 square feet in March, and building repair services firm Control Solutions Group, which signed a 20,000-square-foot lease in February.

In March, Futersak attributed the high leasing velocity in the building to not only the quality of the spaces, but also its location across the street from Pennsylvania Station.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.