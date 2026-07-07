The largest office-to-residential conversion project in the U.S. is facing a structural emergency.

Metro Loft and David Werner‘s conversion at the former Pfizer headquarters in Midtown halted abruptly Tuesday morning after reports of buckling support columns and sagging floors at the properties at 235 East 42nd Street and 219 East 42nd Street, local news outlets reported.

Construction workers evacuated the building this morning after emergency officials found two steel support columns buckling and several upper floors sagging inside the 37-story high-rise at 235 East 42nd Street. A large Fire Department of New York (FDNY) response is underway, with Second Avenue closed, and offices along East 42nd Street and adjacent buildings evacuated.

Authorities also evacuated nine adjacent buildings to the site as they created a “frozen zone” and a “collapse zone” within the boundaries of First to Third avenues and East 40th to East 45th streets.

There are no reported injuries and all workers are accounted for, according to authorities.

Barry LePatner, founder of LePatner & Associates and a lawyer that specialized in the construction industry, told Commercial Observer that reports of the building continue to shift are “highly unusual,” for a building of its size and longevity.

“Whatever they’re doing in terms of the internal renovation for the conversion, [reports] would indicate that they’ve taken down certain structural members, which has weakened an awfully large part of the building on more than one side,” LePatner said. “That sounds very unusual.”

Reports of falling bricks and a compromised steel beam on the 21st floor identified by a safety manager brought emergency responders to the scene early this morning. Just hours later, floors 21 through 26 began to cave in, FDNY sources told Pix11.

“The safety of everyone at and surrounding the building is our number one priority. We’re thankful there were no injuries, and as the Department of Buildings clarified, no debris fell from the building,” a Metro Loft spokesperson said in a statement. “We want to confirm that the affected area is a small section of one of the two buildings on this site. As the FDNY noted, the entire building itself is not at risk of collapse.”

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other city officials said the 37-story building has continued to shift since the morning following measures taken by FDNY to stabilize the structure.

“Two structural columns have buckled in addition to multiple cracks and sagging floors, and the building remains unstable,” Mamdani said during the press conference. “Since arriving on scene, we have witnessed additional movement in one of the compromised columns. First responders and structural engineers are working closely with the project engineer to develop plans to shore up the impacted floor. If the floor is deemed to be secure, engineers will enter and begin shoring up the building.”

FDNY was monitoring the situation using drones and waiting on additional construction materials before adding emergency trusses, city officials said.

An FDNY official said that if the building collapses, it would likely only be a partial, or “local collapse” rather than a total collapse.

The building has two sections and the developers were adding 11 floors to a 22-story part of the tower.

Since 2024, the former office buildings have been undergoing a conversion to host more than 1,600 apartments and add additional floors, making it the most significant office-to-residential conversion in the U.S. after SoMa, a 1,320-unit conversion project at 25 Water Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, was completed last year. The Pfizer project is led by developer David Werner and Nathan Berman‘s Metro Loft, with Gensler as the architect. GACE Consulting Engineers has been listed as the project’s structural engineer. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The development partners secured full control of the ground lease for the Grand Central office building at 235 East 42nd Street in 2024, the same year it secured financing for the adjacent, nine-story 219 East 42nd property. Northwind Group provided $75 million of acquisition financing in August 2024, and Madison Realty Capital financed a $720 million construction loan for the project in May 2025.

The new 30-story building at 219 East 42nd Street, previously just nine stories, was topped out eight months ago, according to a post on GACE’s LinkedIn page. Renovations at 235 East 42nd Street, where additional floors were also added, were ongoing.

Madison Realty Capital declined to comment. Gensler did not respond to a request for comment.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.