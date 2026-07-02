An auto parts distribution company is expanding in Southern California and has signed a lease to take over a 522,267-square-foot industrial building in the Inland Empire.

The lease agreement with landlord Invesco is valued at more than $42 million, according to Daum Commercial Real Estate Services, which announced the deal Thursday and represented the tenant alongside Lara CRE. Daum said the lease represents a significant expansion of the tenant’s Southern California distribution footprint, but did not disclose the company’s name or the length of the lease.

The property at 16380 Euclid Avenue is Building 3 at the Chino South Industrial Center in Chino, Calif. It was constructed in 2014 with 32-foot clear heights and dock-high loading bays.

Chino’s direct industrial vacancy was at 3.24 percent in the first quarter with limited availability for large distribution space, according to Daum’s research.

Daum’s Gus Andros represented the tenant along with Nathan Lara, Andrew Lara, Rudy Lara and Jack Nersesian of Lara CRE. Steve Bellitti, Tom Taylor, Joey Jones and Evelyn Manning of Colliers represented Invesco. Colliers did not immediately return a request for comment.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.