Law Firm Loeb & Loeb Expands to 179K SF at Rudin’s 345 Park Avenue

A global law firm is growing its office footprint to 178,959 square feet in Midtown East.

Loeb & Loeb, which has more than 450 attorneys across the U.S. and Asia, signed a 16-year extension for its existing 160,051-square-foot offices on the 18th through 21st floors of Rudin’s 345 Park Avenue and added 18,908 square feet on part of the 13th floor, according to the landlord. Loeb & Loeb has leased its New York City headquarters at the building since 1993.

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Rudin did not disclose the asking rent for the building, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $86.55 per square foot in May, according to a report from CBRE.

“Loeb & Loeb has been a valued part of the 345 Park Avenue community for more than 30 years, and we take great pride in extending and expanding our relationship through the end of the next decade,” Michael Rudin, co-CEO of Rudin, said in a statement. “Our continued investment in 345 Park to ensure it remains a top corporate destination in the heart of the Plaza District was a key factor in their leasing decision.”

Lewis Miller, Ken Rapp, Michael Wellen and Alex Kucera of CBRE negotiated on behalf of Loeb & Loeb, while Robert Steinman handled the deal on behalf of the landlord in-house.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

345 Park Avenue spans a full block bordered by Park and Lexington avenues and East 51st and East 52nd streets. The building was the site of a mass shooting in July 2025 that killed four, including two real estate professionals.

Other tenants include French chef Cyril Lignac, who signed a 22,000-square-foot lease for a Franco-Asian restaurant concept in April, and East West Bank, which signed a 38,000-square-foot lease in February.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.