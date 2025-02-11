Control Solutions Group Signs 20K-SF Lease at 14 Penn Plaza

Control Solutions Group is moving its offices within Midtown after signing a 20,000-square-foot lease at 14 Penn Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

Emcor Group, which owns a portfolio of companies that provide building repair services, signed a 10-year lease to move Control Solution’s office from 122 West 27th Street to the Circle Realty Group-owned tower, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $60 per square foot.

“We are thrilled to have the Emcor Group join our tenant roster — a great company, and they have joined a great location,” Circle Realty President Jay Futersak, who negotiated the deal in-house, said in a statement. Control Solutions’ current and future offices are about nine blocks apart.

Richard Warshauer of Colliers (CIGI) represented the tenant in the deal but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Control Solutions Group sells and installs automated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, according to its website. It also provides engineering and maintenance services for new construction and retrofits.

Other tenants of 14 Penn Plaza include infrastructure construction firm E.E. Cruz, which signed a 22,213-square-foot deal in August; coworking firm Regus, which took 55,562 square feet in the 22-story building in April 2024; and law firm Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld, which occupies 15,000 square feet.

The Schwartz & Gross-designed tower adjacent to Pennsylvania Station has an alternate address of 225 West 34th Street and was completed in 1924.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.