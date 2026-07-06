Anchorage Capital Advisors Takes 21K SF at 125 West 57th Street

Billionaires’ Row continues to grow as a premier office destination as a new tenant seeks to move up from Lower Manhattan.

Anchorage Capital Advisors, an investment firm with more than $27.8 billion in assets under management, has signed a 10-year, 20,560-square-foot lease at Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain‘s 125 West 57th Street, the landlords announced Monday.

The asking rent for the deal was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.99 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to Colliers’ latest Manhattan office report.

“We are pleased to welcome Anchorage Capital to 125 West 57th Street, joining a growing roster of best-in-class tenants at the building,” Jonathan Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of Cain, and Kenneth Horn, co-founder and partner at Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners, said in a joint statement. “125 West 57th Street was developed for firms that place a premium on quality, location and the experience they can offer their people, and Anchorage’s lease is a strong reflection of the continued demand for this type of product.”

Anchorage will occupy the entire 18th and 19th floors of the 30-story office tower on 57th Street between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue. It is unclear when the firm will move, but Anchorage’s current address is listed on its website as 610 Broadway. The firm did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

Tim Hay, Brian Hay and Ethan Silverstein from Cushman & Wakefield represented Anchorage in the deal, while JLL’s Mitch Konsker, Kristen Morgan, Christine Colley, Kate Roush and Dan Turkewitz represented the owners alongside Michael Werner and Elias Ayoub at Fried Frank.

Representation on both sides of the deal declined CO’s requests for comment.

125 West 57th Street is also home to asset management firm Eldridge Industries and investment firm Jadin Capital. Ten Five Hospitality, which owns the Mother Wolf restaurants in Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is also set to open soon on the building’s ground floor.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.