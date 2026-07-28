Cynde Altheim Interiors Renews 7K SF at 149 West 36th Street

Interior design firm Cynde Altheim Interiors is holding onto its third-floor lease at 149 West 36th Street.

Cynde Altheim will maintain its 6,740-square-foot office space in the Frangene Company-owned building, located between Broadway and Seventh Avenue. The design firm, which operates under the name of Mark David Interiors, specializes in residential and commercial projects.

Cynde Altheim arrived at the Garment District address in 2014. Its six-year renewal was one of two recent deals arranged directly with tenants by Lee & Associates NYC’s Noah Caspi and Todd Korren, who represented the landlord.

The second renewal belonged to Excel Graphics, a full-service printing and graphics company, which moved to its fifth-floor office space at 149 West 36th Street in 2019. The company signed an eight-year renewal for its 4,500-square-foot space.

“Both tenants carefully evaluated their options before committing to long-term renewals and ultimately recognized the advantages of remaining at the building,” Korren said in a statement. “Retaining quality tenants through direct negotiations is a win for both ownership and the occupants in any market.”

The brokers did not disclose asking rents for the two deals, but asking rents for Class B office space in Midtown South averaged $81.14 per square foot in the second quarter of 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

The 12-story, 58,000-square-foot office building is managed on behalf of the landlord by GFP Real Estate. Additional tenants there include the United Parcel Service, which inked a deal on the ground floor of the adjoining building at 147 West 36th Street in April, as well as textile importer Liba Fabrics.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.