Invesco Reports Stronger Earnings in Q2 With 20% Revenue Jump

Investment management firm Invesco reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of 2026.

During the second quarter, Invesco posted adjusted income of $322.3 million, or 71 cents per share, comfortably above the Zacks Consensus estimate of 67 cents per share. Adjusted net revenue for the quarter that ended June 30, 2026, came in at $1.83 billion, a more than 20 percent increase from $1.52 billion during the same period last year.

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“We have built significant momentum thus far in 2026 as we continue to execute against our strategic priorities,” Invesco CEO Andrew Schlossberg said Tuesday during Invesco’s earnings call. “Our broad product suite and global reach is resonating with clients as they seek to navigate an ever more complex market environment.”

The firm also reported $2.5 trillion in ending assets under management (AUM) during the second quarter, which represents an increase of 14.4 percent from the second quarter of 2025.

Invesco also reported that its QQQ fund, the firm’s privately managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF), brought in $13.8 billion of net inflows.

“In the first half of 2026, the Qs’ AUM grew 20 percent and it produced strong organic net flow growth in the second quarter,” Schlossberg said. “We have significant opportunities to continue to expand this flagship, competitively advantaged product, not only here in the United States, where the traction is incredibly strong, but also in other international markets.”

The QQQ fund is now cross-listed on both the Hong Kong and Tokyo stock exchanges, and has raised $10 billion of AUM there so far.

“We see several avenues to continue to expand QQQ’s client base, our innovation suite in general, and our wider $1.25 trillion ETF complex,” Schlossberg continued.

For the second quarter, Invesco said its private real estate capabilities recorded positive net inflows of $1.4 billion, or an annualized organic growth rate of 8 percent.

“These results were led by INCREF, which is our real estate debt fund for U.S. wealth management clients, which continued to gain scale and assets, including leverage. It is now totaling over $6 billion,” Schlossberg said. “This fund was launched only a few years back, and is yet another example of our deep investment talent, product innovation, and strong distribution teams collectively driving growth.”

Overall, the CEO said the firm is “generating meaningful operating leverage” and “improving margins,” and very much expects the momentum to continue.

“We’ll continue to stay focused on our highly defined growth strategy, with an emphasis on the relentless execution, client-focused innovation, and teamwork that we’ve been exhibiting across our firm,” Schlossberg said.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.