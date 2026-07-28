Finance   ·   Refinance

Citizens Bank Refis N.J. Industrial Property With $47M Loan

By July 28, 2026 12:08 pm
reprints
Ripco Real Estate's Michael Winter (top), James Murad (center) and Adam Hakim, and 2500 83rd Street, North Bergen, N.J.
Ripco Real Estate's Michael Winter (top), James Murad (center) and Adam Hakim, and 2500 83rd Street, North Bergen, N.J. PHOTOS: Courtesy RIPCO Real Estate

Wholesale product company EXP Group has landed $47 million of permanent debt to refinance an industrial asset in northern New Jersey, Commercial Observer has learned.

Citizens Bank provided the loan on the 300,015-square-foot logistics property at 2500 83rd Street in North Bergen, N.J.

SEE ALSO: Northwest Bank Lends $28M on East Hartford Industrial Buy

Ripco Real Estate arranged the transaction with a team consisting of Adam Hakim, Michael Winter and James Murad.

“Despite a challenging lending environment, high-quality industrial assets with strong sponsorship continue to attract lender interest,” Murad, managing director at Ripco, said in a statement. 

Situated on 35 acres, 2500 83rd Street features a single-story, 100 percent-occupied industrial facility that served as EXP Group’s Northeast headquarters and distribution hub along with other industrial tenants. The property benefits from being in a supply-constrained industrial market with access to major transportation corridors and ports, according to Ripco.

EXP Group and Citizens Bank did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

Adam Hakim, James Murad, Michael Winter, Citizens Bank, EXP Group, Ripco Real Estate
Newmark's Chris Kramer and an empty storage building.
Industrial · Finance
Connecticut

Northwest Bank Lends $28M on East Hartford Industrial Buy

By Andrew Coen
Mesa West Capital's Brian Hirsh and Atlas Peakview, Centennial, Colo.
Residential · Finance
Colorado

Mesa West Capital Provides $81M Refi for Colorado Multifamily Complex

By Brian Pascus
60 Guilders' Kevin Chisolm (top), Sentry Realty's Alen Mamrout, and 1441 Broadway.
Office · Finance
New York City

60 Guilders, Sentry Realty Snap Up 1441 Broadway for $240M

By Cathy Cunningham